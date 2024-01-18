Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Midfielder joins up with team-mate at League Two promotion chasers
The Alex, in fifth place in the table and three points adrift of an automatic promotion slot, targeted a move for Austerfield following Joe White’s return to parent club Newcastle United.
He linked up with Terriers team-mate Aaron Rowe, on a season-long loan at the South Cheshire club.
Austerfield, 22, who has previously spent five loan stints away from the John Smith’s Stadium at Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Harrogate Town and Morecambe, has featured four times at first-team level this term.
His first home league start came in the game with Preston last month, his last appearance for the club.