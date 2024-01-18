All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Midfielder joins up with team-mate at League Two promotion chasers

MIDFIELDER Josh Austerfield has completed his loan move to League Two side Crewe Alexandra, where he will remain for the rest of 2023-24.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT

The Alex, in fifth place in the table and three points adrift of an automatic promotion slot, targeted a move for Austerfield following Joe White’s return to parent club Newcastle United.

He linked up with Terriers team-mate Aaron Rowe, on a season-long loan at the South Cheshire club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Austerfield, 22, who has previously spent five loan stints away from the John Smith’s Stadium at Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Harrogate Town and Morecambe, has featured four times at first-team level this term.

His first home league start came in the game with Preston last month, his last appearance for the club.

Related topics:League TwoNewcastle United