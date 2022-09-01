Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Josh Koroma has joined Portsmouth for the remainder of 2022-23.

Edmonds-Green returned to Town at the end of last term following an excellent campaign at Rotherham United where he headed the Millers to promotion to the second-tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has featured four times this term, with his latest appearance coming in Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Brom.

But the addition of Manchester City's Luke Mbete and the move for Barnsley stopper Michal Helik has resulted in Town allowing the Londoner to head to Lancashire.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “This move is the right one for Rarmani at this stage, as the arrival of Luke Mbete – combined with the other options we have in central defence – will reduce his available playing time.

“Rarmani has shown that he can perform consistently at League One level through his spell at Rotherham last season, and now he has the chance to go and play in the Sky Bet Championship with Wigan. We will monitor his performances very closely over the next weeks and months.”

Young Terriers players Jacob Chapman and Danny Grant have also headed on loan to League Two duo Salford City and Harrogate Town respectively, while Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson have joined the club for a fee of around £500,000.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Town have brought teenage centre-half Mbete on a season-long loan from Premier League giants City, beating off competition from rivals to land the player.

Meanwhile, Koroma has moved south in a switch which re-unites him with ex-Terriers chief Danny Cowley.

The former Leyton Orient player has found starting opportunities hard to come by this calendar year with injury and form issues hampering his progress in the second half of last season in particular.

Koroma, 23, scored five goals in 38 appearances last term. He has featured four times in 2022-23, but was not involved in the club's last two matches against Bristol City and West Brom.