Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Striker heads out on loan to League One outfit
The former Solihull Moors forward recently returned to the fray following an injury issue and has now joined the Brewers, managed by one-time Terriers forward Martin Paterson.
The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Town this term and netted in the EFL Cup tie against Middlesbrough in August.
That month also saw Hudlin commit his future to the Terriers, signing a contract extension which keeps him at the club until at least 2026.
Having signed in the summer of 2022 from Solihull, the giant frontman immediately spent time out on loan with AFC Wimbledon before returning to the club last January and joining up with the B team for the remainder of the campaign.
Sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “Kyle has had to really step up this season with so many bodies missing within the group, and he’s applied himself well when he’s been called upon.
"However, with players returning from injury and two new strikers brought into the club, heading out on loan is in his best interest.
"Playing consistent, competitive minutes at a good level will help him further develop all the things he’s been working on with ourselves this season, and we want him to continue showing the same application and work rate that earned him a new contract in the summer.
"While it’s obvious what potential strengths he has and the unique elements he can bring to any side, there are plenty other areas of his game that are also interesting, and will only get better with more playing time. We’re looking forward to watching on to see how he progresses in the coming months.”