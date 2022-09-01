Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Terriers complete signing of Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson in £500,000 deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. It is understood to be around the £500,000 mark with some add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Simpson had been the subject of recent late interest from West Brom, but he has now completed his switch to West Yorkshire.

The former rugby player - who turned down a professional contract with Leicester Tigers in March 2018 - was in the final year of his contract at Portman Road and handed in a transfer request last season after being recalled from a loan spell at League Two club Swindon Town.

He struck 11 goals during a successful stint at Swindon in the first half of 2021-22.

He rejected fresh terms with Ipswich in January, but the club took up a one-year option on his previous deal in May to keep him, briefly, in Suffolk and boost his value.

Simpson, who is on his way back from injury and is expected to return after the World Cup break, made two senior starts and five sub appearances for Ipswich without scoring. This season, the frontman hasn't featured for Ipswich at any level.

Head coach Danny Schofield said: “I’m really looking forward to beginning our work on the training pitch with Tyreece as he’s an exciting player, as everyone saw through his loan spell with Swindon Town last season.

Tyreece Simpson, pictured during his loan spell at Swindon Town. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

"His understanding of the game – the timing of his runs in behind in particular – is impressive for a player of his age, and his physical abilities allowed him to dominate games in Sky Bet League 2 whilst still a teenager.

"Whilst we believe he can already impact Championship games when he’s completed his rehabilitation from injury, there’s also clear space for Tyreece to continue to improve. That makes him all the more exciting.”

Town have been linked with several other players ahead of today's deadline including Barnsley defender Michal Helik and Manchester City youngster Luke Mbete, with the club keen to bolster their defensive options.