The dual deal is worth £10m plus add-ons, with O'Brien's move having now been officially finalised - shortly after Toffolo's switch to the East Midlands was confirmed.
O'Brien, regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship, has been the subject of speculation over his future for the past year, with Leeds United seeing several bids to sign the player turned down last summer.
The 23-year-old penned a new deal last autumn, although it is understood to have had a release clause if a set fee was tabled.
Town's head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “We’ve known Lewis a very long time and we’re all proud of the player, and man, he has become.
"He’s clearly established himself as one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship and has earned the opportunity to play in the Premier League.
“It’s a constant in football that players move on, but we understand that days like this are always sad ones for fans who have created a bond with players like Lewis and Harry.
"However, they were understandably interested in the opportunity to play in the Premier League. As always, the transfer agreement then had to be right for the club – the move wouldn’t happen otherwise – and we eventually reached a position that every party was satisfied with.
“We knew that we could realistically lose Lewis and Harry in this transfer window, so we’ve prepared for that eventuality by bolstering those positions in acquiring Yuta Nakayama, David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni.
“We feel the squad is in a good position, but we will also never stop looking at ways we can improve.”
Toffolo's move to Forest had hit the buffers on Tuesday due to personal terms demands.
But the issue was resolved to allow him to head to Nottingham for a medical and his transfer was completed.
Town had activated a one-year extension in the contract of Toffolo, whose existing contract was due to run out at the end of June, earlier this close season.
The former Norwich City player, one of four core group leaders at the Terriers, has been in discussions with the club about a long-term contract since last autumn, but they had failed to reach a positive conclusion, with Toffolo's form and contractual situation putting Forest on alert and Town conscious of his situation.