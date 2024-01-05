Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Terriers swoop to sign former Brighton striker on a permanent basis

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have made their second swoop of the January transfer window, bringing in big Serbian centre forward Bojan Radulović from Finnish champions HJK.

The 6ft 3in targetman has joined for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

His arrival follows the loan capture of Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos.

Radulović, born on Spain, began his youth career with Catalonia-based Lleida before making the move to England to join Brighton in 2018.

New Huddersfield Town signing Bojan Radulovic, in the colours of HJK Helsinki, challenges Ellyes Skhiri of Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa Conference League match in October 2023. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

He played 22 matches for the club's youth team in Premier League 2 and scored eight goals in total, while spending loan spells at Espanyol B and Alavés B.

Radulović later made a permanent move to Swedish outfit AIK in 2020, spending two years there before moving to Finland.

The forward, top-scorer in the Finnish top-flight last term with 18 goals, has netted 36 times in 78 appearances for HJK.

He will provide a ‘number nine’ option in the absence of Delano Burgzorg, set to be out for a period of time with an ankle injury and Danny Ward.

Terriers chief Darren Moore said: "A forward of Bojan’s profile is someone we’ve really wanted to introduce to the squad, so I’m absolutely delighted that he’s signed a long-term contract with the club.

"We are blessed with real attacking talent and flair in wide areas and midfield, but through injury and unavailability have lacked a forward who can help tie that all together, finish chances in the box with regularity and create space and opportunities for others to exploit, which his size, skill and ability will now allow us."

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright added: “Working to clearly defined goals ahead of this transfer window, we knew that we wanted to attract players to the club who could positively impact our first team immediately, bring new skills and options to what already existed within our squad and help us play the brand of football that we desire to; Bojan ticks all of those boxes for us, and more.

