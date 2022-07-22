Anjorin made eight appearances for Town in the second half of last season and is the subject of rival interest from the Championship. But he is poised to return to West Yorkshire and a deal could be concluded by the weekend, it is understood.

The 20-year-old will add another midfield option for Town, who have brought in Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu in the close season, but lost Lewis O'Brien to Nottingham Forest, while Carel Eiting and Alex Vallejo have also left the club this summer.

Anjorin spent the first half of last season on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, having been convinced to make the move by former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, then head of sports and development at Moscow.

Tino Anjorin. Picture: Getty Images.

Rangnick dubbed the player as the 'next Kevin De Bruyne' during his time at the club.

During his time at Lokomotiv, he made just two starts in the Russian Premier League after sustaining a broken metatarsal. After recuperating back in London, he headed out to Town, but his opportunities were restricted as he built his match sharpness and fitness gradually.

A creative, athletic player - capable of operating at number ten and down both flanks - Anjorin will provide flexibility in the middle of the pitch.