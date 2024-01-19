Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Utility player makes permanent move to League One side

The Peckham-born player moved to Town on his 17th birthday in early 2016 after spending time at the Nike Academy in south-east London.

He went on to captain the Terriers’ under-18s side before stepping up to the under-23s.

His football education was subsequently broadened by spells in non-league at Brighouse Town and Bromley before he got some further EFL experience with loan spells at Swindon Town and Rotherham United.

Huddersfield Town's Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who has joined League One side Charlton. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Edmonds-Green, who spent the first half of last season at Wigan Athletic, returned to the club last January and made eight appearances in Neil Warnock’s ‘Great Escape’ including as an auxiliary midfielder.

The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances this term.

Town’s sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: “Everyone at the club wishes Rarmani all the best with his move to Charlton Athletic. He’s a smashing lad and has become a very popular figure here over the last eight years with staff and teammates alike.

"Our incomings in this window would have further reduced his playing time here and this move is a good one for him, as it’s to a good club that is closer to his home in London.”

Manager Darren Moore added: “Good luck to Rarmani at his new club. He’s been a pleasure to work with during my time at Huddersfield Town and has played some important minutes for us, but this move is the right thing for all parties now.