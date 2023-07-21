All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Huddersfield Town transfer news: Championship side complete signing of former Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Wrexham keeper Chris Maxwell on two-year deal

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of former Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a two-year deal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

The Terriers have been on the look-out for a senior back-up keeper to come in as an understudy to Lee Nicholls and have now sealed a move for the 32-year-old Welshman, who underwent a medical on Thursday.

Town chief Neil Warnock said: “I’ve always looked at goalkeepers and asked, ‘can they win you points?’ I’ve always liked Chris, as he’s always made crucial saves when we’ve played against him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think he’s a good character and I like the way that he conducts himself. He’s a good trainer too, and they are the attributes that I think you need.

Most Popular
New Huddersfield Town signing Chris Maxwell, with the ex-Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Wrexham keeper having signed a two-year deal. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.New Huddersfield Town signing Chris Maxwell, with the ex-Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Wrexham keeper having signed a two-year deal. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.
New Huddersfield Town signing Chris Maxwell, with the ex-Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Wrexham keeper having signed a two-year deal. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"We’ve got a great ‘keeper in Lee as well, and Chris’ arrival strengthens that department.”

Maxwell, who started his career at Wrexham, left Blackpool at the end of last season and was a free agent.

He made 28 Championship appearances for the Seasiders last term before leaving at the end of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town saw Tomas Vaclik left at the end of 2022-23 after his short-term deal, while rookie custodian Nicholas Bilopakic has been linked with a loan move to Peterborough United.

Related topics:Chris MaxwellPrestonFleetwoodBlackpoolNeil WarnockWrexham