HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of former Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a two-year deal.

The Terriers have been on the look-out for a senior back-up keeper to come in as an understudy to Lee Nicholls and have now sealed a move for the 32-year-old Welshman, who underwent a medical on Thursday.

Town chief Neil Warnock said: “I’ve always looked at goalkeepers and asked, ‘can they win you points?’ I’ve always liked Chris, as he’s always made crucial saves when we’ve played against him.

"I think he’s a good character and I like the way that he conducts himself. He’s a good trainer too, and they are the attributes that I think you need.

New Huddersfield Town signing Chris Maxwell, with the ex-Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Wrexham keeper having signed a two-year deal. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"We’ve got a great ‘keeper in Lee as well, and Chris’ arrival strengthens that department.”

Maxwell, who started his career at Wrexham, left Blackpool at the end of last season and was a free agent.

He made 28 Championship appearances for the Seasiders last term before leaving at the end of the campaign.

