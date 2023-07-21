The Terriers have been on the look-out for a senior back-up keeper to come in as an understudy to Lee Nicholls and have now sealed a move for the 32-year-old Welshman, who underwent a medical on Thursday.
Town chief Neil Warnock said: “I’ve always looked at goalkeepers and asked, ‘can they win you points?’ I’ve always liked Chris, as he’s always made crucial saves when we’ve played against him.
"I think he’s a good character and I like the way that he conducts himself. He’s a good trainer too, and they are the attributes that I think you need.
"We’ve got a great ‘keeper in Lee as well, and Chris’ arrival strengthens that department.”
Maxwell, who started his career at Wrexham, left Blackpool at the end of last season and was a free agent.
He made 28 Championship appearances for the Seasiders last term before leaving at the end of the campaign.
Town saw Tomas Vaclik left at the end of 2022-23 after his short-term deal, while rookie custodian Nicholas Bilopakic has been linked with a loan move to Peterborough United.