HUDDERSFIELD TOWN defender Brodie Spencer has signed a new contract with the Championship club - and immediately been loaned out to Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on loan to continue his development.

Spencer is now contracted with the Terriers until the summer of 2025. He will stay in Scotland for the 2023-24 season.

The Northern-Ireland born player started in the recent EFL Cup game with Middlesbrough for the first time under Neil Warnock, having made four appearances for the club last autumn.

Spencer signed for Town in 2020 from Cliftonville.

He made his debut for the club in cup match against Preston in August 2022.

Back in May 2022, Spencer made headlines by earning his maiden call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad - despite not yet making his league debut for the Terriers.

He was invited to attend Northern Ireland’s senior training camp at St George's Park ahead of four UEFA Nations League fixtures in June and was subsequently promoted to the first-team, earning his first of three caps against Cyprus.