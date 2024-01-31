Huddersfield Town transfer news: Forward returns to loan to focus on recovery from surgery

Phillips has anyway been a regular presence at Canalside since November having suffered the problem in October.

The 23-year-old, who came through Everton's youth system, was in the 10th match of his fourth loan spell at the time he suffered the problem, at Cambridge United.

He was yet to score his first goal for the Shrews, having netted seven times at Morecambe, then also in League One, in the first half of last term.

SURGERY: Huddersfield Town's Kieran Phillips

Phillips has made 10 league appearances from the bench for the Terriers, his only start coming in the FA Cup at home to Plymouth Argyle three years ago.