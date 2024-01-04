Huddersfield Town transfer news: Latest Chelsea loanee has been signed to add midfield creativity

Huddersfield Town have loaned Alex Matos from Chelsea to add creativity to their central midfield.

The 19-year-old made two substitute appearances for Chelsea's first team earlier this season, and has started two games in this season's Football League Trophy.

Matos played for Luton Town and Norwich City at youth level before moving to west London last summer.

Then he was billed more as a winger, but he is being developed as a central midfielder with an eye for a pass. He made his Premier League debut at Fulham as a replacement for Moises Caicedo and came on for Enzo Fernandez against Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup.

With the possible exception of Brahima Diarra, who has made all his appearances bar one under manager Darren Moore from the bench, Huddersfield's midfielders tend to be more athletic – ball-winners or players who make runs from deep – than technical. The addition of Matos should shift that balance slightly.

Moore said: “With so many important games to come, improving our options in midfield early in the window was crucial as we’ve seen the impact that injuries can have on the way we want to play as a team.

"Alex has a fantastic pedigree, exciting career to date and huge hunger and desire to succeed right at the very highest level of the game - as his Manager, it’s that mentality and application that I find most exciting about him.”

Huddersfield have built strong links with Chelsea in recent seasons, loaning the likes of Levi Colwill, Tino Anjorin, Trevoh Chalobah, Leon Knight, Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: “It’s rare that young players of Alex’s ability become available to loan, but thanks in part to the relationship we have built with Chelsea and our reputation in helping talented young players grow, it was clear to both parties that this would be a mutually beneficial move.