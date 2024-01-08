Huddersfield Town transfer news: Midfielder Scott High is recalled from loan spell at SPL side Ross County
High moved to the Staggies on a season-long loan at the end of the last summer window, but has made just two appearances from the bench, with his last one being in early November.
The 22-year-old featured once for Town at the start of the campaign in the EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough in August.
Given that he has already played for two clubs already in 2023-24, High cannot play for another this season under Fifa rules.
The Dewsbury-born player made four appearances in the final third of last season during the club's 'Great Escape' from relegation under Neil Warnock, with his last one coming in the draw with Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday.
The player spent the first half of last term on loan at Rotherham United, but was recalled last January.
High - who has spent a previous loan spell at Shrewsbury Town - played 15 times for Rotherham, with 12 appearances coming from the bench.
Last week, Town recalled defender Brodie Spencer from a season-long loan spell in the SPL with Motherwell.
The 19-year-old, a regular for Well this season and someone who has already been capped at senior level by Northern Ireland, started in the Terriers' FA Cup tie at Manchester City on Sunday.
On the incoming front, Town - who welcome Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday - have already brought in two players already in the January transfer window in the shape of Chelsea loanee Alex Matos and Serbian striker Bojan Radulović, with both making their debuts at the Etihad.