The Terriers brought in the powerhouse forward from Ipswich Town at the end of the last summer window on a four-year contract for a fee of £500,000. A foot injury ensured that he was not able to be in contention for the first-team until after the World Cup break.
He made ten appearances last term, with nine of those coming from the bench, with his sole start coming in the FA Cup.
Simpson did show his prowess in the lower-leagues with 11 goals in a loan stint with Swindon Town in 2021-22 while at Ipswich.
Warnock commented: "We’ve had a really good look at Tyreece since we arrived at the club, both last season and in Cornwall and we just feel that he needs to be playing regular first-team football, which isn’t something he’s likely to get here.
"He’s still only 21, so there’s plenty for him still to learn in the game. Playing a full season with a good club like Northampton in League One will serve him well and give him a grounding he’ll benefit from going forward."