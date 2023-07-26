All Sections
Huddersfield Town transfer news: Neil Warnock on why the Championship club have allowed ex-Ipswich Town and Swindon Town striker Tyreece Simpson to join League One side Northampton Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock is confident that a season-long loan spell at Northampton Town will provide an invaluable part in the education of Tyreece Simpson after sanctioning his move to the League One outfit.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

The Terriers brought in the powerhouse forward from Ipswich Town at the end of the last summer window on a four-year contract for a fee of £500,000. A foot injury ensured that he was not able to be in contention for the first-team until after the World Cup break.

He made ten appearances last term, with nine of those coming from the bench, with his sole start coming in the FA Cup.

Simpson did show his prowess in the lower-leagues with 11 goals in a loan stint with Swindon Town in 2021-22 while at Ipswich.

Tyreece Simpson, pictured during a loan spell at Swindon Town. The Huddersfield Town striker has been allowed to link up with Northampton Town for the 2023-24 season. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.Tyreece Simpson, pictured during a loan spell at Swindon Town. The Huddersfield Town striker has been allowed to link up with Northampton Town for the 2023-24 season. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.
Warnock commented: "We’ve had a really good look at Tyreece since we arrived at the club, both last season and in Cornwall and we just feel that he needs to be playing regular first-team football, which isn’t something he’s likely to get here.

"He’s still only 21, so there’s plenty for him still to learn in the game. Playing a full season with a good club like Northampton in League One will serve him well and give him a grounding he’ll benefit from going forward."

