HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock is confident that a season-long loan spell at Northampton Town will provide an invaluable part in the education of Tyreece Simpson after sanctioning his move to the League One outfit.

The Terriers brought in the powerhouse forward from Ipswich Town at the end of the last summer window on a four-year contract for a fee of £500,000. A foot injury ensured that he was not able to be in contention for the first-team until after the World Cup break.

He made ten appearances last term, with nine of those coming from the bench, with his sole start coming in the FA Cup.

Simpson did show his prowess in the lower-leagues with 11 goals in a loan stint with Swindon Town in 2021-22 while at Ipswich.

Tyreece Simpson, pictured during a loan spell at Swindon Town. The Huddersfield Town striker has been allowed to link up with Northampton Town for the 2023-24 season. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Warnock commented: "We’ve had a really good look at Tyreece since we arrived at the club, both last season and in Cornwall and we just feel that he needs to be playing regular first-team football, which isn’t something he’s likely to get here.