The 24-year-old forward, who plays as a central striker but can also operate out wide, will join on loan for the 2023-24 season once he receives international clearance.

Town have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Netherlands under-20 international will provide another pacey option in the final third.

New Huddersfield Town striker Delano Burgzorg, who has joined on loan from German side Mainz. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Amsterdam-born Burgzorg has played in the Eredivisie with De Graafschap and Heracles Almelo and has also had a spell in Italian football at Spezia.

Manager Neil Warnock said: "We’ve made no secret of the fact that we’ve wanted to add to our forward options in this window, so it’s good that we’ve agreed this deal with Delano.

"Our recruitment team have looked at the players that are available and he feels like the one who fits the bill, because he should add a different dimension to our play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I talked with Delano, it was clear that he was very keen to come over to England and prove what he can do. He’s desperate to show that he can handle the Sky Bet Championship. I’m looking forward to working with him.

"He gives us options in that frontline, a bit of pace and power. I think he's at a lovely age where they want to learn as much as they can.

"He impressed me when we spoke to him. We've nothing to lose, really."

Burgzorg is Town's close-season signing following the captures of keeper Chris Maxwell and defender Tom Edwards. The club are also close to a couple of other signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "We’re excited to bring Delano to Huddersfield Town. He’s a player we’ve watched carefully and who comes with strong recommendations from my contacts in Germany.

"His profile as a player is different to the other forwards that we have at the club. His first thought is to run in behind, which he does to good effect with his pace and direct style. He’s got real flair too and can bring an X Factor to our play.