Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers in three-way battle for ex-Spurs starlet, Aston Villa ready £25m midfielder raid

The Terriers got their season off to a solid start with a point away to Derby County last weekend, and they'll be hopeful of securing a decent result in front of a packed home ground.
Speaking after their draw with the Rams, assistant coach Danny Schofield - who was standing in for head coach Carlos Corberan - said: “We’re pretty satisfied for the first game of the season. A lot of hard work’s gone into pre-season and I thought the performance definitely merited the goal.
“Mentally, we’ve been prepared for what Covid may bring and so the players and the staff are aware that we’ll have to deal with these situations. Going into the game the lads were psychologically prepared to face these challenges, and I think they did that very well.”
He continued: “A standout player from the game at Pride Park was Sorba Thomas, whose set pieces proved key in Town’s hunt for an equaliser. Sorba had an outstanding performance.
“He’s gone away and reflected on his time at Huddersfield Town since he first joined, and he’s worked hard over the summer to come back fit. We’ve seen that and noticed that, and his set plays are key for us.
“The thing about Sorba, along with the other players, is that he wants to keep working and keep improving and getting better.”
Meanwhile, the Terriers are set for a challenging Carabao Cup second-round game later this month, with last night's draw pairing them with Premier League side Everton.
