HUDDERSFIELD TOWN winger Aaron Rowe has become the latest Terriers squad player to head out of the club on loan after joining League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season.

Rowe has made 22 first-team appearances, with his last one coming in Town's Yorkshire derby at Rotherham United in October.

The Londoner spent a spell in the second half of last term on loan at Stockport County.

Town loan manager David Fox said: “We’ve all seen how much natural ability Aaron possesses and he’s made an impact at first-team level for the club in the past.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Rowe (centre) AFC Bournemouth's Rodrigo Riquelme (left) during a Championship clash at the Vitality Stadium in 2021-22. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA.

"That said, however, he needs to play regularly and recapture his form, fitness and what makes him such a compelling player on his day.

"There is no doubt that Aaron can be a fantastic asset, but he needs to show that with some consistency, and joining Crewe will hopefully give him the platform to do just that."

Rowe is the fourth squad player to leave Huddersfield on loan in the past week.

Midfielder Connor Mahoney has linked up with League Two promotion-chasers Gillingham for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Defender Brodie Spencer has joined SPL side Motherwell and forward Kieran Phillips has moved to League One outfit Shrewsbury Town. Both are also season-long loan arrangements.