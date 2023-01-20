Mark Fotheringham says Huddersfield Town are searching the market for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window but will only move if they can find the right one.

First-choice Lee Nicholls has had shoulder surgery, but the coach says his club is still assessing both him and the market before deciding their next move.

The Terriers have been active in the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Matt Lowton, Anthony Knockaert and Joseph Hungbo, which may restrict their ability to move again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lee's had a shoulder operation and we're just trying to bed him in now and see how it is," explained Fotheringham. "The medical staff will have a good chat with him and the doctor and see how long it's going to take.

INJURY: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll all support him during that period.

"Whenever we've got to operate we have to assess it. The medical guys are excellent here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just have to see how it settles down and that will be assessed in the next few days."

As for whether there will be a transfer move, he added: "We're actively looking to see what we can do in the market. We've got to be creative, there's not a lot of funds available but we have a very good network, we have to very experienced guys in (managing director) Dave Baldwin and (head of football) Leigh Bromby and they're supporting us very well as you can see so far in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll do some important thinking at the weekend and assess the situation as we go on.

"We've got a fantastic goalie coach in Paul Clement, who's a very well respected man in English football and works ever so hard with our goalkeepers. He knows exactly what he looks for to bring into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're very fortunate we have very good young goalkeepers here and Nik's come in and played with a real confidence for a man of such a young age.

"He played with real maturity in the last few games. As a club we support our young players and we're going to support him again at the weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad