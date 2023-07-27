All Sections
Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers seal loan signing of former Barnsley defender from Championship rivals Stoke City

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have signed Stoke City defender Tom Edwards on a season-long loan – with the 24-year-old making his return to Yorkshire after spending the first half of last term at Barnsley.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Right-sided defender Edwards impressed at Oakwell in 2022-23, only to suffer a knee injury early in the new year which cut short his time in South Yorkshire – which forced Barnsley to end his season-long spell early.

Alongside his time at Barnsley, Edwards – a long-throw exponent - has gathered experience with Stoke and in the US with New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

He has joined Town’s first-team squad for training ahead of the club’s final pre-season friendly at home to Heerenveen on Saturday.

New Huddersfield Town signing Tom Edwards. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFCNew Huddersfield Town signing Tom Edwards. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC
New Huddersfield Town signing Tom Edwards. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC

Manager Neil Warnock commented: “A right back has been a priority for us this summer due to Ollie Turton’s injury, so it’s great that we can welcome Tom to the club today.

“In terms of what we were looking for, he fits the bill. Importantly he matches the rest of the squad in that he’s a good, solid character and a hard worker.

"He’s also got good experience of the Championship, and he will hit the ground running with us having been a part of Stoke’s first team pre-season.

"He’s shown his ability during his career, but when you speak to him it’s clear how desperate he is to show exactly what he’s capable of with us. I’m sure our fans will get right behind him in our colours this season.”

