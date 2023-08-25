The future of Rhodes, one of the highest earners at the club, had been the subject of considerable speculation throughout the summer, with several clubs, including Derby County and Bolton Wanderers, linked with a move for the former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday forward.

Now Blackpool have swooped to sign the 33-year-old, who is out of contract at Town next June.

Rhodes started just one game for Town last season after Neil Warnock's arrival in February.

Jordan Rhodes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The veteran did start for the club in the recent EFL Cup tie with former club Boro, with Rhodes given a warm ovation when he left the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium - seemingly for the last time for the Terriers - when he was substituted late on.

Speaking after the match, Warnock made a point of praising the conduct of the forward, who wore the captain's armband towards the end of the game.

On Rhodes’s move, Warnock commented: “Jordan is one of the best characters you could ever wish to meet and a fantastic goalscorer on his day, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and working with him.

"With his desire to play more football and our search for a new striker, allowing him to move out on loan makes sense for all of us really, and I’m sure he’ll do brilliantly for Blackpool.

"(Danny) Ward, (Kian) Harratt and (Kyle) Hudlin are all good options up front with (Josh) Koroma, (Delano) Burgzorg and (Pat) Jones all also capable of doing a job there too, but we are doing our best to add another number nine."

Rhodes struggled for form and regular opportunities during his second spell at Town, while he was affected by a back issue in his opening half of his first season back at the club in 2021-22.

It followed a golden and goal-laden association with the club earlier in his career. All told, he has scored 97 goals in 207 appearances in his two stints with Town.

Sporting director Mark Cartwright added: “Jordan is and will always be a Huddersfield Town legend, he’s earned that status over two great spells for the club and deserves it.

"With that in mind, we wanted to do right by him and his desire to play as many games as possible at this stage of his career, and wish him the very best of luck with Blackpool in League One.

"We have great options in the final third with both senior players and younger pros all fighting for places, and we’ve made no secret of our desire to add to that forward line too – with Jordan departing on loan, that gives us more flexibility in that area of the pitch.”

Rhodes’s exit is the latest loan departure at the club with Connor Mahoney moving onto Gillingham earlier on Friday.