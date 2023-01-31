Luke Mbete's loan from Manchester City to Huddersfield Town has been brought to a premature end.

The 19-year-old centre-back joined on a season-long loan but has been unable to have the same impact Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill had in 2021-22, which was always going to be a big ask.

City have now recalled him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mbete has made just six Championship appearances, three from the bench, and not looked ready for the considerable physical step up from academy football in his first loan.

TOUGH TIME: Luke Mbete has found his first loan tough going after joining Huddersfield Town's Championship relegation battle

His last appearance was on November 12, when he was substituted for fellow teenager Brodie Spencer having picked up a yellow card.

Matty Pearson finally made his first appearance of the season after injury against Hull City and with Will Boyle settling after his summer arrival and Matt Lowton's January signing freeing up Ollie Turton to play in a back three once he is back to full fitness, opportunities for Mbete were always going to be harder to come by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield have had a busy month, with 14 players either signed, loaned out or recalled from their loans.

That this move perhaps came too soon and with a club who found themselves in a difficult relegation battle should be no reason to write off Mbete in future.