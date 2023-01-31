The 19-year-old centre-back joined on a season-long loan but has been unable to have the same impact Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill had in 2021-22, which was always going to be a big ask.
City have now recalled him.
Mbete has made just six Championship appearances, three from the bench, and not looked ready for the considerable physical step up from academy football in his first loan.
His last appearance was on November 12, when he was substituted for fellow teenager Brodie Spencer having picked up a yellow card.
Matty Pearson finally made his first appearance of the season after injury against Hull City and with Will Boyle settling after his summer arrival and Matt Lowton's January signing freeing up Ollie Turton to play in a back three once he is back to full fitness, opportunities for Mbete were always going to be harder to come by.
Huddersfield have had a busy month, with 14 players either signed, loaned out or recalled from their loans.
That this move perhaps came too soon and with a club who found themselves in a difficult relegation battle should be no reason to write off Mbete in future.
“We cannot fault his effort or application, and we’ve have enjoyed having him at the club,” said director of football Leigh Bromby. “Luke has the potential to be a brilliant defender, and has time on side at such a young age to fulfil that. We wish him all the best in the future.”