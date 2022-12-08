Huddersfield Town transfer news: Updates on futures of Jon Russell, Florian Kamberi, Jordan Rhodes and Etienne Camara

Mark Fotheringham has confirmed out-of-favour midfielder Jon Russell will leave Huddersfield Town in January, with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi arriving.

And he hinted Jordan Rhodes could be made available too, but the Scot is eager to fight off interest in midfielder Etienne Camara.

Championship clubs have had some thinking time with four weeks off for the World Cup – a spell which in Town's case will end with a trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as working on fitness, coach Fotheringham has been contemplating the changes he wants to make in the January transfer window. With little money to spend, players will have to go out as well as in as the Scot looks to shake up a bottom-of-the-table squad.

OUT OF FAVOUR: Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Chelsea midfielder Russell burst onto the scene in the second half of last season but has struggled to follow it up this, and has only made one start under Fotheringham. He is not training with Town at the moment, and will be allowed to find a new club in a few weeks.

"Jon's a good lad, he's just found it hard under me," said Fotheringham. "I gave him a start at Reading and it didn't quite work out. I just feel that with Etienne and (Brahima) Diarra I can't hold him back any longer. They've forced their way into this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've also got to analyse whathappened at the start of the season when there was only one win from 11 or 12 games and now these young players are coming on and impacting games. I just feel I need to keep pushing them.

"I wish Jon all the best in his career and I hope he finds a really good solution for himself in January."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free agent Kamberi, who had a low-key loan at Wednesday last season scoring four League One goals in 12 starts and 11 substitute appearances, went on Huddersfield's mid-season training camp to Marbella and will join the Terriers when the transfer window opens.

"Florian was with me in Karlsruhe," said Fotheringham, who was an assistant coach in Germany. "He's a really exciting talent. He came through the academy at Grasshopper Zurich and he was a real big talent there as a young player, playing for the Swiss national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He came over to work under Neil Lennon at Hibs and he really exploded there for a season. He did excellently there and got a loan move to Rangers where he also did well in certain phases but it just didn't quite work out.

"He's probably one the club's been famous for where we like to take them back in – he's a good age (27) – and put an arm around this type of player and get them back firing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've not got the luxury at this club of strikers scoring 20 goals a season so we need to introduce players who can grab goals from all different areas of the pitch.

"I do feel Florian's a guy who can score goals on his day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

That might lead Rhodes to move on, with League One interest in the much-travelled striker, who has only scored four goals so far this season.

"It doesn't surprise me Jordan's had interest in him because he's coming to that stage in his career where he knows what it's about in all the leagues," said his coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These clubs trying to get promotion from League One are looking for extra nous or experience and it's just been unfortunate for Jordan that he can't find the back of the net. He's putting real demands on himself in training, he's working hard and trying everything we're asking but unfortunately he's just not having the impact we're expecting.

"We're looking to do business in January ourselves but we haven't got big funds so we just need to gauge the temperature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the situation the club's in. The chairman (Dean Hoyle) wants to sell the club and there's not any money to do business but it's not a situation I'm frightened of.

"I know other teams will make transfers and push on in January but I just feel for me as a young head coach if I can deal with all these challenges, when I do get Huddersfield in a situation where I have got money to invest and we are higher up in the table I'm going to be able to deal with that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Camara is a prize asset he wants to keep, however.

"It doesn't surprise me he's being linked with Premier Legaue clubs," said Fotheringham. "He's first and foremost a real top talent and he's got an incredible personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He comes in every day with a smile on his face but when he goes on the pitch he becomes a lion, he's aggressive.

"He's always following the Hoggs, Leesys and Pearsons in the building to learn from them and I do believe he'll play a lot of games for us from now until the end of the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad