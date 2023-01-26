WINGER SORBA Thomas admits he is glad to be swapping a relegation battle for a tilt at promotion for the second successive season after moving his loan move across the Pennines from Huddersfield Town to Blackburn Rovers.

The Wales international, who joined the Terriers two years ago, has had a rollercoaster time in West Yorkshire - playing an integral part in the club's outstanding run to the play-off final last season after being pitted into a survival fight when he joined the club mid-way through the 2020-21 season from non-league Boreham Wood.

This season, Thomas's form has tailed off somewhat with Huddersfield facing another scrap to secure their Championship status for the third time in four seasons.

Thomas has made 26 appearances for Town this term, but has not started a league game since before Christmas.

On moving to Rovers, in with a top-six chance for the second consecutive season, Thomas said: “It’s a massive club with a massive history and I think I’d rather play with the players than against them, to be honest.

“It’s unreal to get it done and I can’t wait to meet the boys, meet the gaffer and get going.

“I’m eager, I’m ready to go, it’s a team that’s fighting in the play-offs and that’s where I want to be.

“I’ve come to bring something to the team that maybe the group needs.”

Thomas moved to Lancashire on the occasion of his 24th birthday and believes that Blackburn's style of play will bring out the best in him.

He continued: "I woke up forgetting it was my birthday, I got a lot of messages from friends for that and tried to keep this move as quiet as I could.

“I remember playing against the club earlier in the season and remember the attacking style of play, how well driven the team were and how everyone knew what they were doing in the team. It was a no-brainer, especially seeing how well the team have done and where they are in the league.