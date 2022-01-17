Danel Sinani got the Terriers off to a perfect start when he opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, however Flynn Downes was eventually able to equalise in the second half.

The draw means Huddersfield are unbeaten this year after beating Burnley in the FA Cup and taking another point from Blackburn Rovers in their first match of 2022.

They will now turn their attentions to their league trip to Reading next weekend.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)