CONNOR MAHONEY has become the third Huddersfield Town squad player to leave the club on loan in the space of 24 hours after joining League Two promotion-chasers Gillingham for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

The former England under-20 international, who spent a previous spell in Yorkshire with Barnsley, has found opportunities hard to come by at Town after joining as a free agent last summer.

Mahoney signed a two-year contract, with the club holding the option of a further year’s extension.

He featured on just ten occasions for Town last term, with his final appearance coming in the loss to Wigan on February 11.

Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Connor Mahoney, who has joined Gillingham on loan. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The 26-year-old made his first – and only - appearance under Neil Warnock in the Terriers’ recent EFL Cup loss to Middlesbrough, coming on as a substitute.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “We are trying to build a squad with real competition for places and that area in the final third is somewhere that we’ve already seen additions to this summer.

"Connor is obviously looking to play more football than he has been able to in his time with Town so far and we’ve worked with him to find a club that will allow him more opportunity than we can.

"Despite that lack of opportunity here, Connor has remained professional and conducted himself admirably, and we wish him the very best in what looks to be a potentially exciting season for Gillingham."

Mahoney – an attack-minded midfielder who can play through the centre of the pitch or in both wide positions – has also played for Millwall, AFC Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.