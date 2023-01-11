SCOTT HIGH, Josh Koroma and Rarmani Edmonds-Green have officially returned to Huddersfield Town following loan spells away from the club.

The future of midfielder High - who had joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan in the summer - had been in limbo after Millers chief Matt Taylor said that the player had returned to West Yorkshire at the end of 2022.

There was a recall clause inserted in the loan, although it was not initially invoked by Huddersfield. The situation remained resolved until Wednesday when he was finally recalled by Town.

High has played 15 times for Rotherham, with 12 appearances coming from the bench.

Scott High.

Defender Edmonds-Green, who spent last season on loan at Rotherham, has made just five appearances in his loan at Wigan, having featured five times at the start of the campaign for the Terriers.

His time with Latics has now been cut short at the behest of the Lancashire club after the player had initially signed for the whole of 22-23.

Koroma featured four times for Town at the start of the season before heading to Portsmouth, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times.

Pompey have now triggered a clause to allow Koroma to return north.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “When the decision was made to allow Scott, Rarmani and Josh out on loan in the summer, it was in the best interests of their individual development and a reflection of our squad and coaching dynamics at that stage, as it was envisioned that they would get more from their loan club than with us at that moment in time.

"“As we’re only too aware, things evolve at a rapid pace in football and, much like ourselves, all three of those sides have experienced a significant amount of change since those deals were first agreed.

"As a result, we have made the decision for Scott to rejoin us from Rotherham, exercising our right to recall him, with Wigan and Portsmouth respectively exercising theirs to send Rarmani and Josh back to us in this window.