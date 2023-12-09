JONATHAN HOGG turned 35 earlier this week, but he has no plans to slow down any time soon.

Anyone who has the temerity - or stupidity - to suggest that the Huddersfield Town captain’s influence might not be what it once was has also been provided with a stack of firm evidence to the contrary of late as well.

Injuries permitting, the midfield enforcer is on course to beat his number of appearances from last season.

Out of contract next summer, Hogg is backing up his bid to extend his playing association with the club he has grown to love by sheer weight of numbers.

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg gets above Cardiff City opponent Callum Robinson in the Championship game at the John Smith's Stadium in October. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He expects to hold discussions with the Terriers hierarchy early in the new year.

Hogg, who joined the club in the summer of 2013, said: “I think things will just fall into place.

"We haven’t sat down and spoken about it yet. We’ll probably get over Christmas and into January and then we will probably sit down and have a chat and go from there.

"But as I have said, I don’t want to finish any time soon, so it’ll probably down to the club whether they see me involved in their plans; hopefully so. I want to be here if the club still want me.

"I am not slowing down in any way, shape or form and we’ll get to the end of the season and the numbers don’t lie, so we’ll see where I am at. But - injury free - I am on target to beat my numbers from last year,

"Everything is on data and you cannot hide from anywhere and I have never hidden from anything and I am not going to hide from data.”

Huddersfield are showing signs of coming out the other side after a tough start to Darren Moore’s tenure.Some opprobrium has headed in Moore’s direction from sections of the club’s supporters during the second half of the autumn in particular.

Hogg, for his part, believes it has been unwarranted, more especially with what he has had to contend with on the injury front.

One or two players are starting to come back, thankfully, while a haul of four points from successive away games has helped to put Town back on an even heel ahead of successive home games.

On the topic of Moore receiving some censure, Hogg added: “I think it was (unfair). I don’t think you can judge anyone in the circumstances we have been in.

"We have had some difficult injuries and the squad has been really thin and we have been pushed hard.

"Last week, we had three games in a week and the squad certainly got pushed. But we have come out the back of it in quite good spirits.

"You find out about everyone - players, staff, manager - and their personalities and what they are here for.

"We had a tough start and now we are on the back end of that and can now start building on what we have created in the last two or three weeks.

"I don’t think character is one thing you can knock this team for and the personalities we have got.

"You can’t judge anyone on (not having) that because that’s a given being a ‘Terrier’ and what you need to have to play for this club - number one.