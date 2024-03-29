Regarding the future of Brodie Spencer, it is easier to make forecasts. The relegation-threatened side have a potential star in the making.

The defender’s burgeoning career and breakthrough campaign reached new heights in the international break with his beloved Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Neill’s youthful side are now three games unbeaten following fixtures against sides at Euro 2024 this summer.

Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer battles with Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith in the Championship Yorkshire derby at the John Smith's Stadium in early February.Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

After an impressive draw at Romania in Bucharest - where Spencer played out of position as a left wing-back - Northern Ireland triumphed against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Belfast-born Spencer happened to be the youngest player of the lot in an inexperienced line-up, but he is continuing to make a name for himself.

The hope is that the 19-year-old ends another stellar week in fitting fashion by helping Town record a big result against a strong Coventry side. When it comes to a big-game mentality, Spencer has clearly shown he has it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terriers head coach Andre Breitenreiter, who welcomes back Rhys Healey today, said: “I’ve known him for (only) six weeks and have complimented him in many games.

"He is always near to 100 per cent in every game and he is a really good professional.

"Sometimes, he looks like a 25-year-old. He is a ‘man’ and not a little child and he plays like a man and we can trust him and believe in him.

"He has potential to develop and improve some things. But for his age, he is on a really high level and this is the reason why he is also an international player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He played two times over 90 minutes (in the break). At his age, it is not normal and he did it really well.

"Romania is a really good opposition and they gained a draw and then they won in Scotland.

"When I spoke to him, he was so happy to enjoy this atmosphere and this stadium and he spoke about a big win for his country.

"These are really special moments and it should be a motivation to give their best to play in such big games and remember in many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is why I became a professional - to have good pictures.

"The trophies are not really important. But the pictures and clips in your head with laughing and smiling faces is what you never forget."

Unlike Spencer, there were no personal international highs for fellow defender Michal Helik.

The ex-Barnsley player has lost his place in the Poland squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poles’ play-off win against Wales in Cardiff at least keeps the door ajar if he can impress and have a strong end to the campaign with his club.

On Helik, who is Town's top-scorer with nine goals, Breitenreiter added: "We spoke about the Polish penalties which were really calm and the celebrations were excellent.