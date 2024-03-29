Huddersfield Town v Coventry City: 'A man and not a little child': Andre Breitenreiter on rise of teenage Northern Ireland star Brodie Spencer and Poland hope for Michal Helik
Regarding the future of Brodie Spencer, it is easier to make forecasts. The relegation-threatened side have a potential star in the making.
The defender’s burgeoning career and breakthrough campaign reached new heights in the international break with his beloved Northern Ireland.
Michael O’Neill’s youthful side are now three games unbeaten following fixtures against sides at Euro 2024 this summer.
After an impressive draw at Romania in Bucharest - where Spencer played out of position as a left wing-back - Northern Ireland triumphed against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.
Belfast-born Spencer happened to be the youngest player of the lot in an inexperienced line-up, but he is continuing to make a name for himself.
The hope is that the 19-year-old ends another stellar week in fitting fashion by helping Town record a big result against a strong Coventry side. When it comes to a big-game mentality, Spencer has clearly shown he has it.
Terriers head coach Andre Breitenreiter, who welcomes back Rhys Healey today, said: “I’ve known him for (only) six weeks and have complimented him in many games.
"He is always near to 100 per cent in every game and he is a really good professional.
"Sometimes, he looks like a 25-year-old. He is a ‘man’ and not a little child and he plays like a man and we can trust him and believe in him.
"He has potential to develop and improve some things. But for his age, he is on a really high level and this is the reason why he is also an international player.
"He played two times over 90 minutes (in the break). At his age, it is not normal and he did it really well.
"Romania is a really good opposition and they gained a draw and then they won in Scotland.
"When I spoke to him, he was so happy to enjoy this atmosphere and this stadium and he spoke about a big win for his country.
"These are really special moments and it should be a motivation to give their best to play in such big games and remember in many years.
"This is why I became a professional - to have good pictures.
"The trophies are not really important. But the pictures and clips in your head with laughing and smiling faces is what you never forget."
Unlike Spencer, there were no personal international highs for fellow defender Michal Helik.
The ex-Barnsley player has lost his place in the Poland squad.
The Poles’ play-off win against Wales in Cardiff at least keeps the door ajar if he can impress and have a strong end to the campaign with his club.
On Helik, who is Town's top-scorer with nine goals, Breitenreiter added: "We spoke about the Polish penalties which were really calm and the celebrations were excellent.
"In my opinion, he should go to the Euros because that would mean that he scores maybe later and goes up to 12 goals and more assists!"