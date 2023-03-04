Huddersfield Town v Coventry: Fans must close ranks and stay together insists Neil Warnock

NEIL WARNOCK may be 74, but he misses absolutely nothing.

Amid all the understandable euphoria after victory in his opening game in charge against Birmingham City, one key facet did not escape his attention and it was nothing to do with the splendid goals from Joe Hungbo and Jaheim Headley either.

It was probably overlooked by Huddersfield Town's fans as well.

It came when veteran striker Troy Deeney fired Blues in front early on.

RETURNING HERO: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock salutes the crowd at the start of his second spell with the club

Deflating though it was, there was no 'here we go again' feeling among home followers, who roused and revived those in blue and white on the pitch instead of suffocating them with silence.

Warnock noticed. In survival scraps especially, the '12th Man' - namely supporters - don't need to have shinpads and boots on, but they really should do, in truth.

The Yorkshireman will no doubt recall how his Rotherham United side, back in 2015-16, somehow rescued a home point after being 3-0 down against Derby going into the final ten minutes during one feted game during the Millers' 'Great Escape' from relegation under him.

There have been countless other episodes of supporters making a difference during halcyon times in charge of the likes of Sheffield United, QPR, Cardiff City and others. In times of trouble, you close ranks.

Warnock said: "We need that. In the Birmingham game, we went a goal behind, but I never heard any bad (comments).

"There were a few sighs even behind me on the bench. I could hear one or two of the staff thinking: 'oh no, not again.' But I think the fans got us going again.

"They could see everybody giving everything and got really behind us and we are going to need the fans.

"There were no dissenting voices when we went 1-0 down and they all knew we were trying our hardest. That is so rewarding.

"We’ve got to get as many points as we can as early as we can and that's why I implore the fans to get right behind us again. I don't know what has happened before, but the atmosphere against Birmingham was fabulous in support of the players."

While everyone is keeping fingers crossed that Warnock pulls off another act of escapology at Town, whatever transpires, he will enjoy these coming weeks and next few months. Life is too short.

Games, especially home ones, will not be just games, but hopefully events. Two old clubs in Sheffield United and Boro will arrive along with Norwich City, managed by ex-Town chief David Wagner.

Then there's Tuesday’s game with Bristol City, whose fans have loved to hate Warnock since some run-ins during the Gary Johnson era.

It prompted Warnock to once say: "When I pass away, I don’t want clapping or a minute’s silence, I want a minute’s booing at Bristol City.”

A host of teak-tough away games adds to the degree of difficulty.For Warnock, who has set a survival target of 48 points and let his players know in no uncertain terms that he will not tolerate any more charitable concessions after last week's beating at Burnley, battle lines are drawn.

At least he has fans by his side this time. In his last successful relegation fight at Boro late in 2019-20, it was played out without support with stadiums deserted due to Covid.

On his new mission, he added: "When you look at the fixtures, it’d be the best thing in my whole career.

"I think most managers, looking at the fixture list, wouldn't have bothered coming. But we’ve got to take it on board and go for it.

"Middlesbrough were in a precarious situation and we never looked like winning at home and pulled out two away games on the trot. I think we are going to have to get results away from home as well."

Survival would mean everything to Warnock, but also his trusted assistant Ronnie Jepson, a hugely popular player for him during his previous memorable spell in charge of Town in the nineties.

It's a time Warnock, who lived in Holmfirth with his family, cherishes. Now for some new memories.

He said: “Nobody expected us to get in the play-offs let alone promotion when I was here the first time. Ronnie gives me stick for not staying. He thought we'd get to Premier League if I'd stayed, with our squad.

"We had a good squad and characters. I've had Darren Bullock ring me and he's coming to a game and Lee Duxbury and Boothy (Andy Booth) is here. There's some good lads who it’ll be nice to catch up with.

"Sharon (Warnock’s wife) is coming up this weekend. She does not want me to go to Holmfirth before she comes up, so we can have a walkaround together.

