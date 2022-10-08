Huddersfield Town v Hull City: Mark Fotheringham like a 'wee boy in the sweetie shop' waiting for Sunday

Shankly, of course, is also revered in Huddersfield.

That famous son of the Ayrshire village of Glenbuck, is not just a legend of the game, but an icon.

In stark contrast, Terriers head coach Mark Fotheringham is in the early days of what he hopes will be a long and successful journey which will see him manage in the Premier League and Bundesliga one day. But first things first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His passion, intensity, drive and working-class values would have impressed his fellow Scot.

Fotheringham's training ground is his domain. He wants the John Smith's Stadium to become his spiritual home. It would mean his team and fans have reconnected after a hard start to the season. He also wants to make the people happy.

For the Dundonian, his Town story on home soil now starts. He saw the power and energy of the Cowshed Loyals from afar in the David Wagner era when Town were together as one and wants a piece of it.

As for turning it into a 'bastion of invincibility' as Shankly did with Anfield, well he'd happily settle for three points against Hull for a start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham. Picture courtesy of HTAFC

He told The Yorkshire Post: "I have seen at Huddersfield when the fans get behind them that it is such an exciting stadium to be in.

"I am like a wee boy in the sweetie shop for Sunday and I cannot wait for the game to start and for us to show them what we are about."I am going to build a big relationship with the fans. As soon as we start winning the games, you will see the passion in this stadium.

"I wouldn't have it any other way. That's why I came to this club as I know what these fans are like. When you start hearing them sing, the hairs start going up on your back and you will run through brick walls for them. That's what I want players to do, they did that on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The people who travelled down after the disappointment on Saturday were different class. That's why I went over to show how much I care about them. Players care and the fans are really important to us."

On his first home game, he continued: "I’ve been going up to the stadium to get to know the staff. It's so important for this club as they do so much work behind the scenes. It is not just at the training ground.

"I like going up there and having a bit of banter and they are giving me stick over my accent and things like that. Ann (Hough –operations director) is always texting me from the club and saying 'keep it going, you are going to start winning games'. The support means so much to me and the family and they have really made me welcome."

Fotheringham's glass is not so much half-full, but brimming over.His incessant positivity may be viewed as incongruous in some quarters, given Town's grim start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet he is the person who must lift spirits after a fraught spell and give fans something to buy into quickly. He is genuine in that quest.

Teams who pull away from tough situations at the bottom of tables are ones whose shoulders don't collectively sag and who retain belief and cast aside negative thoughts. In this situation, pessimism is debilitating.

He continued: "It can happen like that at clubs. I noticed when I came into the club that everything was a bit flat. That's not me as a person.

"For me to be where I am today has been from being positive and having big belief in myself. I really believe in this group that, the longer I am here, we are going to give teams big problems. With the fans behind them, it will give them that extra yard to be aggressive and fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know they will be behind us on Sunday. Hull are a close opponent and we know what it means to beat them and have the bragging rights.

"I have been in these situations before and some have been incredible.

"You arrive and lose your first game and you'd be better packing your bags and going home.. We understand where we are and the seriousness of it, but we have to be positive with each other as a group. When the time is right, we are going to be really hard on each other as well and we will have our fall-outs at times, but it is all for the target in mind and getting success."

A special day in Foderingham's career will not be shared. His loved ones are on a pre-planned holiday in Cyprus - Anorthosis Famagusta are one of his old clubs and he and his family fell in love with the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad