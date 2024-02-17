Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship win over Sunderland. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

It certainly will be if the Huddersfield Town side whom he has splendidly revived manage to beat White Rose rivals Hull City a few hours earlier.Two weeks to the day, Worthington, a boyhood Town fan from the Spen Valley, was in ‘dreamland’ after watching Huddersfield - his club - dismantle another side from the Broad Acres to visit the John Smith’s Stadium in Sheffield Wednesday.

Family and friends, including his parents who are diehard Terriers fans, were handed memories to savour with their lad leading operations from the dug-out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

At the end, one ecstatic Town follower in the main stand shouted: ‘All good, Jonny boy’ and spoke for many of a blue and white persuasion.

An encore arrived in Wednesday night’s similar intoxicating victory over a play-off chasing Sunderland side.

Four days earlier, Huddersfield had not just perturbed the division’s form side for the previous five months in Southampton, but scared them witless for significant spells by the Solent.

Some memories to savour, then. But Worthington won’t be basking in the glow. There’s work still to be done.

Worthington, who joined Town at the age of nine and was a hugely popular player in his time as a midfield fulcrum in the noughties, said: “It’s been an absolute privilege for me, if I am honest. Some special memories which cannot be taken away from me.

"There’s been proud moments for me and my family, but also it’s been about connecting with the players and supporters again.

"There’s been lots of special moments, but I am really focused on the game on Saturday and keen to back that up with another win.

"I have loved it, it’s been a whirlwind few weeks, but fantastic. It’s opened my eyes to what that (head coach) experience is and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I think, after Saturday, I will be able to really reflect on it.

"It’s fantastic to hear the positivity (of supporters). I have played a small part. The players, ultimately for me, have delivered and bought into something. I am proud I have been able to shape that."

There was euphoria and relief after events at home to Wednesday two weeks ago, but with it came the realisation that, with respect, the real tests will come for Town and Worthington against three of the most creatively-minded technical teams in the division in Saints, Sunderland and now Hull.

Today’s game certainly has correlations with Town’s midweek game in particular.

Sunderland, like Hull, have clever technocrats in the final third at their disposal. Whereas the Wearsiders chiefly rely upon the artistry of Jack Clarke, the Tigers have more strings to their bow.

Town took care of Clarke and must do the same to Jaden Philogene, fresh from his ‘Rabona’ goal at Rotherham, Fabio Carvalho and co.

It’s a challenge which should sit well with Worthington’s players, given recent events. Not that he overly worries about opponents. It’s ‘about us’, which has consistently been his mantra.

Worthington commented: “They have a talented group, squad and a good manager. But we’ve come up against that in the past few weeks in Sunderland and Southampton.

"I think Southampton, Sunderland and Hull are probably similar in terms of having some good individuals and possession-based type teams. It’s a good challenge, I can’t wait.

Given Worthington’s mindset, it should surprise no-one that he is not the sort to entertain excuses either.

After emptying the tank for a third game in a row under his watch, Town must do it again with a turnaround of less than 72 hours from Wednesday night.Hull have been afforded an extra 24 hours’ preparation time, by contrast, following their previous Yorkshire derby at Rotherham.

He said: “It’s keeping the players as fresh, physically and mentally, as you can do.

"This week, there were pros and cons of extra recovery from the trip to Southampton in playing on Wednesday and then losing the day going into Saturday.

