AFTER training, most young footballers usually return home and relax by getting out the PlayStation or binge-watching the latest box set.

And then there's Jack Rudoni.

The Huddersfield Town midfielder is someone who is happy to take his work home.

In his recreation time, football is quite often involved. Go into his home and a match is invariably on television. Not the games console.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni (centre).

It is something he makes no apologies for.

As a Chelsea-supporting youngster growing up in his native Surrey, Rudoni used to idolise Frank Lampard and watch footage of other leading midfield technicians of the day. His great hero was Zinedine Zidane.

His hunger and quest for self-improvement as a young footballer was borne out of rejection and some adversity.

In his pre-teenage years, he was shown the door by first club Crystal Palace, with his experiences with a coach whom he never bonded with fuelling his desire to prove himself somewhere else.

A back injury would later threaten his development. He then got his cherished second-chance at Wimbledon.

Part of that education saw him dip his toes into non-league waters at Tonbridge Angels and Corinthian Casuals. It was a worthwhile part of his journey.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "I am proud.

"There's been stuff like a back injury when I was out all season.

"But I have always thought that even when I have been down, I will always come back.

"There's no doubt in my mind I'd come back stronger and better. There's no doubt in my mind I can get to where I want to be."At Wimbledon, the promising midfielder and attentive student would watch videos of Cristiano Ronaldo to try and improve his heading ability.

If events had been different, another player whom he has analysed in the past in James Maddison could well have been lining up against him in Leicester City colours - as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's - this afternoon. That will have to wait.

Rudoni added: "Last season, you saw how he (Maddison) was getting in great positions and getting goals and assists.

"I was definitely looking at him, but I am looking at everyone.

"I love watching the Premier League and all kinds of football and seeing what I can take from games and add it to mine, while putting my own twist on it."

A player who has proved capable at playing in the 'six', 'eight' or 'ten' positions across midfield, Rudoni has the qualities associated with a modern-day midfielder.

His manager also loves him.

Neil Warnock waxed lyrical about the Carshalton-born schemer late last season. 'One of the best young players I have ever had' gushed the managerial veteran.

Fates have decreed that Rudoni will continue his development in 2023-24 under Warnock, who is cajoling him to add goals to his game in his own irrepressible way.

Rudoni, who turned 22 earlier this summer, has been playing with a smile on his face since Warnock breezed into the building.

For Town, it's a case of long may that continue. A happy player is a good player, after all.

On whether Warnock's tactics are more gentle persuasion or a kick up the backside, Rudoni commented: "A bit of both, it just depends on the moment. I will always listen and take things onboard.

"His man-management is really good and he knows what different players need and what I need.

"We have a really good relationship and we talk about my game or about football in general.

"He tells me where I need to improve and what I need to do and what he wants in every game and I take it on board and listen.

"Hopefully, there will be a constant improvement in me and in the team and results."

Rudoni's self-analysis and mission to add the 'one-percenters' to aid his game and give him the edge over rivals will continue, rest assured.

Expect him to continue to pester Town's analysis department for more clips in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: "It has always come naturally for me. Everything I do is football-related and my coaches used to watch videos and games with me when I was younger.

"We'd analyse them together and they'd tell me bits and pieces. The analysts send me stuff here all the time and I am always asking them to send me clips of up-and-coming opponents as well.

"It is something I have done all my life. I just love football. I am just one of those people who really enjoys watching the sport and learning about it.

"I just love the game, if there's any football on the TV, I will be watching. A normal person watches football, but I watch it a bit more and analyse it.

"When I am watching the Championship games at the weekend, I am always looking to see where I should be on the pitch and where the other players are affecting it. I have done it for so many years now, it's kind of a subconscious thing.