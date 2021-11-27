It was at the Riverside Stadium where the midfielder scored his first goal as a professional footballer – a splendid strike on his loan debut for Shrewsbury Town in an EFL Cup tie in September 2020.

Covid restrictions meant that no fans witnessed High’s goal in the Shrews’ 4-3 Cup exit and it was particularly disappointing that his family, who have supported him all the way in his career to date, were not there to see it.

An encore would certainly go down well in that regard today in front of friends and family against the same opponents. Football’s fates sometimes conspire such stories, after all.

LEARNING FAST: Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High Picture: Tony Johnson

High told The Yorkshire Post: “It was my first game for Shrewsbury. I just got it on the edge of the box and thought: ‘I am just going to hit it here.’

“And it flew into the top corner. It was the best goal I have ever scored. Especially on my first start for Shrewsbury.

“Every time I watch it on TV again, my mum and dad are always saying to me: ‘I wish we were there to watch it.’”

Sport is in High’s blood, with his cousin, former Huddersfield Giants academy graduate Ross Whitmore, having recently signed to play at Doncaster RLFC for a second season.

Shrewsbury Town's Scott High (second right) celebrates scoring 'that' goal against Middlesbrough during the Carabao Cup first round match at Riverside Stadium in September last yearPicture: Richard Sellers/PA

High’s own career began as a junior at Penistone Church before Town came calling, with parents Steve High and partner Eleanor Richardson having been with him throughout his journey.

Behind many successful sports stories, there are tales of family sacrifice to help a dream come true. In High’s case, it involved long drives with his parents to Essex when he cut his teeth at the start of his career in a loan spell at National League South side Concord Rangers.

His time at Concord – former club of ex-Town chief Danny Cowley – may have been short, but it was rewarding and provided him with a good grounding.

“I didn’t know where it was at first,” added High. “It is right at the bottom of Essex and I used to go with my mum and dad and it used to take four-and-a-half hours to get there. I’d go down Saturday morning for the game and get there at two-ish and be straight into the game.

POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg

“It is different experiences which you learn and deal with. Sitting in your mum’s car for four-and-a-half hours to go to a game is challenging in terms of getting yourself ready to play.

“I’d take my kit home to wash and also had to clean my boots.

“I remember playing in the FA Trophy and we got to the semi-final and then Covid hit and I couldn’t play in that.

“Every young player should try and go out on loan to get the different experiences from different clubs and facilities. It was massive in my development and pushed me on to do well at Shrewsbury.”

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Dean Whitehead (left) was a big help as assistant manager when Scott High was on loan at Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

His time in Shropshire further helped him grow under the wing of a midfielder who is vastly respected from his time at both Town and today’s opponents Boro, in Dean Whitehead.

He was first alerted to High’s prowess as an academy coach at Town and the pair renewed acquaintances at Shrewsbury, where Whitehead was assistant manager early on in 2020-21.

Just as High is now learning plenty from Town captain Jonathan Hogg – who he is currently deputising for – he has plenty to thank Whitehead for.

They certainly aren’t two bad role models to follow either.

High said: “Deano is a great coach and off the pitch, he will just speak to you about anything; not even football-related.

“He will talk to you about family and stuff and when it came down to football, he’d tell you straight in terms of what you did well and didn’t.

“He’d always give you constructive criticism.

“Deano used to play centre midfield as well and even watching him when he used to join in training sometimes as coach, he’d probably be the best player on the pitch as well.