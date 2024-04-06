Namely that his current head coaching role and mission represents the ‘biggest challenge’ of his dug-out career to date.

Given that the German has spent previous spells managing the likes of Schalke, Hannover, Hoffenheim and Zurich, it constitutes a considerable statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coping with injuries, form issues, an uneasy fanbase and a level of football which is competitive and unrelenting and offers no bedding-in period for even experienced coaches like himself helps to explain why.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter, pictured at the recent Championship game at Rotherham United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

That all helps to illustrate the fact that should Town prevail in the survival fight that Breitenreiter was brought in to fulfil, then the Terriers head coach would consider the achievement to be up there with any of his previous accomplishments.

A victory today would aid Town’s cause, for sure.

Breitenreiter said: "This year is absolutely the biggest challenge I have (had). Never before have I had such a difficult challenge.

"But it is a good task and a good thing for me to improve and learn a lot in terms of the little things I’ve never learnt before. It’s also good for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we are still in the league (at the end of the season) and achieve our goals, then we have done a really good job together."

One glance at the league table would lead many to suggest that today’s fixture has an air of ‘must win’ about it.

Breitenreiter gets that school of thought, but sees a bit further down the track.

He commented: "For sure. It’s an important game and we need points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have six games and it’s not a 'must-win' game. But we want to win and need points, for sure.

"A must-win game means a final and it is not a final because we have six games.

"That’s always the reason why I tell the journalists it’s not 'must win'. In the last four away games, we had one win, two draws and just one defeat in Cardiff.

"We can get points, but we have home games with our supporters who have our backs and we can win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had three home games against really good teams at the top of the table. I am totally respectful of Millwall, Birmingham and Swansea, but they are not like Leeds, Coventry or West Brom.