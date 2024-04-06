Huddersfield Town v Millwall: Andre Breitenreiter on his 'biggest challenge' in management - and surprise revelation ahead of crunch Lions test
Namely that his current head coaching role and mission represents the ‘biggest challenge’ of his dug-out career to date.
Given that the German has spent previous spells managing the likes of Schalke, Hannover, Hoffenheim and Zurich, it constitutes a considerable statement.
Coping with injuries, form issues, an uneasy fanbase and a level of football which is competitive and unrelenting and offers no bedding-in period for even experienced coaches like himself helps to explain why.
That all helps to illustrate the fact that should Town prevail in the survival fight that Breitenreiter was brought in to fulfil, then the Terriers head coach would consider the achievement to be up there with any of his previous accomplishments.
A victory today would aid Town’s cause, for sure.
Breitenreiter said: "This year is absolutely the biggest challenge I have (had). Never before have I had such a difficult challenge.
"But it is a good task and a good thing for me to improve and learn a lot in terms of the little things I’ve never learnt before. It’s also good for me.
"If we are still in the league (at the end of the season) and achieve our goals, then we have done a really good job together."
One glance at the league table would lead many to suggest that today’s fixture has an air of ‘must win’ about it.
Breitenreiter gets that school of thought, but sees a bit further down the track.
He commented: "For sure. It’s an important game and we need points.
"We have six games and it’s not a 'must-win' game. But we want to win and need points, for sure.
"A must-win game means a final and it is not a final because we have six games.
"That’s always the reason why I tell the journalists it’s not 'must win'. In the last four away games, we had one win, two draws and just one defeat in Cardiff.
"We can get points, but we have home games with our supporters who have our backs and we can win.
"We’ve had three home games against really good teams at the top of the table. I am totally respectful of Millwall, Birmingham and Swansea, but they are not like Leeds, Coventry or West Brom.
"When we want to stay in the league, we have to win some of these games and then it is possible to stay in this league."