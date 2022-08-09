The former Millwall midfielder joined the Terriers on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour, in July.

He has yet to feature in either of the matchday squads for Town in their Championship defeats to Burnley and Birmingham City.

Huddersfield head coach Danny Schofield explained that the player’s absence was down to a lack of fitness after the midfielder made just 11 appearances for Millwall last campaign.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Connor arrived at the club on the back of two seasons where he has not played much football,” said Schofield, speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup contest against Preston North End.

“The focus was to get him to a physical level where he could compete and be capable of showing his talents. That is the reason he has not been in the squad.

“He has been integrated into the group really well. He has been a part of the squads in terms of being the 19th-man.

“He understands the way we want to play and his responsibilities in and around that.

“He just needed to increase his physical output and that is pretty much done. When players haven’t played much, that is the biggest drop in their performance, the physical side of things. He has been having minutes in B Team games and been doing extra individual sessions.”

Preston have started their Championship campaign without conceding or scoring a goal in their opening two games.

Schofield added: “They are a very competitive team and have a very clear structure in defence and attack.

“First and foremost, they look very difficult to beat as they have very good defensive organisation.”

Preston boss Ryan Lowe is planning on giving his younger players a run out tonight: “There are nine subs for this competition and so the young lads who’ve been with us will definitely be involved.”

Last six games: Huddersfield Town LLLWDW; Preston North End DDWWLL

Referee: R Joyce (Teesside)