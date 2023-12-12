Huddersfield Town have had to grind through Darren Moore's first few months but there are signs they might be able to become more expansive sooner rather than later.

Tuesday's visit of Preston North End could be the first time Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward and Delano Burgzorg start together for the manager who joined in September.

Ward made his first start for the centre-back in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bristol City, but Thomas was serving a one-match suspension.

After conceding eight goals in a week to Cardiff City and Leeds United and with a crippling injury list, Moore's early emphasis had to be on securing things at the back but now they might be able to play with a bit more freedom.

"When you look at where the team was at and what was available, it's probably self-explanatory," said Moore.

"There's been a couple of games where we've had to make changes 24 hours prior because of injuries and illness.

"REG (Rarmani Edmonds-Green) had to play that role in midfield, we had to play a lone striker and people in positions that you wouldn't associate them with.

"We've had to chop and change it around but the group have continued to fight tooth and nail.

POSITIVE SIGNS: Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma

"When we had probably had 13 or 14 players for the the Watford game I heard the whole stadium get right behind the team because they understood where we were at.

"Everyone's suffered injuries, I'm only talking about us because that's where my care lies."

Josh Koroma, a forward used at wing-back lately, can see Moore's work coming to fruition.

"There was a period where we conceded quite a lot of goals and that's when he (Moore) said to us we needed to build a solid foundation and be hard to beat," he explained.

"Now we're working hard on how we can get more possession, get more chances in games. I'm sure the attacking play will fall into place.