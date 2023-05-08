Huddersfield Town ended the 2022/23 campaign with a professional display in a 2-0 win over Reading.

Goals from Josh Koroma and Joseph Hungbo ensured the season ended on a positive note and here is how each Terriers player scored out of 10 for their performance.

Lee Nicholls – Assured throughout but Reading did not give him too much to deal with. 7

Matty Pearson – A steady defensive display, didn’t give Reading much room to operate in. 7

Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Tom Lees – Marshalled the defence well. 7

Michal Helik – A confident performance from the defender, won his battles. 7

Josh Ruffels – Made a crucial challenge to thwart Azeez and made his presence known going forward too. 7

Brahima Diarra – Caused problems with his deft footwork and movement. 7

Jack Rudoni – A threat going forward but did not shirk defensive responsibilities either. 7

David Kasumu – An all-action display from the midfielder. 7

Jaheim Headley – Substituted at half-time. Tried to drive the Terriers on, even though not everything he tried worked. 6

Josh Koroma – Repeatedly found pockets of space, causing Reading plenty of issues. A well-taken goal too. 8

Jordan Rhodes – Worked tirelessly and kept Reading’s defenders on their toes before being replaced. 6

Substitutes:

Ben Jackson – Covered plenty of grass and was tidy in possession after coming on at the break. 6

Joseph Hungbo – Scored a stunner to extend Huddersfield’s lead. 7

Marty Waghorn – Put himself about against a tiring Reading defence. 6

Jonathan Hogg – Entered the fray when the game was all but decided. 6