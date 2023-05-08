Huddersfield Town v Reading: Tom Lees says young Terriers will learn from five years' experience in a season

Neil Warnock will leave Huddersfield Town for a second time after Monday's visit of Reading, but centre-back Tom Lees thinks the squad he leaves behind will be stronger for 2022-23.

It is not just about learning to survive under the manager who, at Championship level, is the master of it, but also the experience of being trapped in the bottom three under predecessors Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham.

Warnock dragged the Terriers to safety in midweek, making a potentially crucial match against Reading anything but.

As their January transfers would suggest, Town probably overdid signing youngsters new to the division last summer.

“I think the players brought in last summer are only going to get better," said Lees. "What a first season for some of them – they’ll have experienced more than some experience in five years.

“They’ve experienced being bottom of the league for the whole season. It takes some balls to keep going. They’ve experienced different managers and the biggest character you could probably have as a manager now.

“Hopefully at the last bit of the season you’ve seen the best of some of those players start to come out, people like Jaheim (Headley) and Brahima (Diarra).”

Asked if he would change the squad which beat Sheffield United on Thursday, Warnock said: “There’s no reason to really.”

EXPERIENCE: Tom Lees and Huddersfield Town have been through a lot this season

With the 74-year-old insisting he will not be back next season, new owner Kevin Nagle must find a replacement. Barnsley's Michael Duff has been linked but still aims to reach next season's Championship via the play-offs.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town WWDLDW; Reading DLDDLD

Referee: J Smith (Lincolnshire)