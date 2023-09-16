Huddersfield Town's redoubtable on-pitch leader in Jonathan Hogg is used to being spoken of in military terms – his nickname is 'The General' after all.

But he has never been likened to a sophisticated Italian red wine before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock, in his own inimitable way, provided that simile ahead of Saturday's game with former club Rotherham United when talking about Hogg, a player who in his eyes is improving with age. Like a fine wine.

READY FOR ACTION: Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg battles for the ball with Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis during the recent Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Just over ten years into his time in West Yorkshire, the midfielder, who turns 35 in December, has been a wonderfully reassuring constant.

His impact is such that the club have broached the subject of a richly-deserved testimonial, not that Hogg feels like his days at a place he has grown to love are winding down. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Warnock has been here before with a thirty-something player at his previous club Middlesbrough who is also providing that age is no barrier in Jonny Howson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town chief thought the world of Howson, as he does with Hogg.

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg. Picture: Getty Images.

Warnock said: "I don't think I have seen Jonathan (Hogg) play better than he is at the minute, touch wood.

"Yes, it helps with having a (Jack) Rudoni and it will help having a Ben Wiles now because it was difficult asking (Brahima) Diarra to help us out in that position.

"He's a forward, really, but we hadn't anybody else.

"I say to Hoggy: 'Enjoy yourself.' Because he deserves it. He's training hard and we have to pull him out a bit (sometimes), a bit like David Kasumu."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Howson comparison, the veteran Terriers boss added: "When I went to Middlesbrough, the journalists and fans were more or less saying that it's about time he (Howson) packed it in.

"He was my best player by a mile and he's captain. People like Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and Hoggy are like a nice glass of Amarone - which matures over the years and improves, in my eyes.

"You can criticise them, but you don't realise how much you miss them when they are not there. You miss those types when they are not there.

"Their contribution isn't just with the ball, but their presence and what they give out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been very lucky to have three or four players like that in the last couple of years."

Town's opponents Rotherham have themselves provided themselves with a senior midfield option ahead of the game in the shape of ex-Hull City player Sam Clucas, who has signed a one-year deal.

Clucas will provide another option in the engine room following the recent departure of Wiles to Huddersfield - the Swinton lad could make his home debut today.

On Clucas, Millers chief Matt Taylor commented: "It was important we addressed our need for another midfielder who can also cover the outside of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a lot of pace in the team, a lot of power, a bit of rawness.

"He's someone who will bring control to the group.

"We know he's got a history of injuries in the last couple of seasons, so we have got to manage him wisely.

"But this is a player who was sold for £15m and has played in the Premier League.