After his Huddersfield Town side triumphed at one of his former clubs in Cardiff City on Sunday to put themselves on the brink of Championship safety, there is the tantalising prospect of the Terriers getting over the line with a game to spare if they take a point against his boyhood side Sheffield United tonight.

But if the seasoned campaigner understands one thing about this division, which he knows like the back of his hand, it is that you never predict. There's not too much room for sentiment either.

Town's Yorkshire rivals may be promoted, but are still chasing something. Wins in their last two games will clinch a second-tier points record at this level for the Blades, which was previously set by Warnock's class of 2005-06.

Old stagers: What can veteran manager Neil Warnock and defender Matty Pearson conjure for Huddersfield Town as they welcome already-promoted Sheffield United to the John Smith's Stadium. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

On clinching survival and avoiding a final-day showdown with Reading to complete another remarkable - and potentially final - chapter in his career, Warnock said: "It would be fantastic, I cannot deny that.

"But I know how difficult it will be. People say United have nothing to play for. Well, they didn't last week and they won 4-1.

"They are good pros at Sheffield and will want to finish on a high. But I'd expect that from any side. That's how it should be.

"It will always be my club from being a boy. A four-year old sneaking under the turnstiles with my dad in the Kop, which was like Mount Everest. With all the hot dogs at the top of the steps and the smell of the burgers.

Neil Warnock needs one more point to complete Huddersfield Town rescue mission (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"Then you saw the pitch which was magical for me as a young boy.

"I have seen some great players there. Joe Shaw and a striker called Doc (Derek) Pace who used to score half of his goals with his hand. They didn't have VAR in those days.."

Warnock's medley of his own magic moments are vast. Another one could well be added this evening.

For Huddersfield to even be in this position in their penultimate game of 2022-23 is an achievement in itself, given where they were before he arrived. It has been some journey since for sure, but work remains.

Warnock continued: "I cannot ask for any more than what they have done in the last few weeks, it's been an amazing turnaround really.

"To be in this situation is as much as I could have hoped, really.

"Everyone knows we want to put it to bed once and for all (before the last game with Reading), but football's football and you just don't know what is around the corner and there will be a lot of people down south hoping we don't get the result, which is natural. Everyone will want to look after themselves.

"We're in the hat now and that's all you can ask for. I have not had a bigger escape than this.

"I know how important it is for the club to retain their Championship status, financially. Especially with the new owners coming in. I don't think I could have done much more. I'll probably take a sleeping pill! (on Wednesday night)."

One of the key aspects in Warnock's salvage operation has been the re-emergence of players who were previously out in the cold. Among that number is Josh Ruffels.

The left-back has been a model of consistency in Town's improvement under the veteran and has seen his career energised in the process.

He said: "It was a really difficult time and he came at the right time for me. Just to be given that opportunity and I have taken it. He's given a lot of trust and I have enjoyed it a lot.

"It did not look good at one point, but the turnaround has been amazing with the lift the gaffer has given us all. The way he man-manages is great.

"For me to experience that, I never thought I'd have that in my career. It's been a massive turnaround and to have this opportunity with two games to go is incredible.

"It's just his experience and knowledge of the game, getting the best out of players and his confidence and belief. Especially with me and a few other players and I wasn't really sure I'd be playing in the team and he's given that confidence, belief and trust to know I can do the job and hopefully I have repaid him in that sense."

Ruffels' hometown club of Oxford - who he joined from Town almost two years ago - secured their safety in League One recently. To play a part in his club completing their own mission this evening would finish things off nicely for the 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

He continued: "It's been a stressful few months, so it would be nice. It's not been an easy season, we all know that. For everyone in the town, it would be great to keep us up and to go again.