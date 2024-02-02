The last time they met Sheffield Wednesday, it was the Owls with a caretaker manager and the dourest of 0-0 draws.

The Owls went into September's game with two points and one clean sheet and new Town manager Darren Moore had to stop the bleeding too, after conceding four at Birmingham City.

The stakes are just as high now, but the situation different with Moore sacked not just over poor results – three wins in 23 – but conservative football.

In Dewsbury-born Jon Worthington – a Town player for seven years and scorer of a winner against Wednesday in 2005 – they have a caretaker who knows what Terriers fans want. He is one.

"I think it's showing passion, being on the front foot, passing forward, running forward and everyone showing they want to fight," says the academy manager.

"Fortunately I know the players, I know the characters. For me it's just bringing positivity in there, which is something I know I can do, and almost just letting the shackles off the players."

Despite having to work off his excitement Worthington does not have long-term designs on the job.

EXCITEMENT: Jon Worthington will take charge of Huddersfield Town for Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday

"I've had to go on the treadmill every morning for the last three mornings because I've felt pretty pumped up," he says.

"(But) I've got a fantastic role, a role I'm passionate about developing young players and Kevin (Nagle, the chairman)'s shown his intent with the academy.

"I'll give everything whatever I'm asked to do but my focus once the next person comes in will be to slot back into that."