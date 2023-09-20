NEIL WARNOCK and his Huddersfield Town players will say their farewells after Wednesday night’s game - but not necessarily their goodbyes.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock and his assistant Ronnie Jepson, pictured after last season's win at Cardiff City. Picture: PA

Warnock's final act as Terriers chief will be played out against Stoke City before the baton is passed onto someone else, with Town aiming to name his replacement at the end of this week.Testament to how much Warnock has enjoyed his second stint at Huddersfield is the fact that he has no intention to call time on his managerial career just yet. Quite the opposite in fact.

And if any Town players need his advice in future, they know where he is.

He said: "I am sure I will be in touch with one or two of them, even when I am not involved because I have said that my phone is always there for them to ring me.

"They are a good group who have listened to every word I have said. They might not have agreed with everything, but know it has been for the best. I think they have enjoyed the ride.

"I told them when I came here last year 'enjoy my time here, lads.' I am not saying we are going back in time with the old-fashioned managers, but I think the humour goes out of the game a little bit now. I think it's too intense with some of the coaches."

Tonight's game will also be special for Warnock's trusted assistant and fellow Town legend Ronnie Jepson.

The match is given added poignancy by the fact that Jepson hails from Stoke - and is a boyhood Potters fan, despite playing for their rivals Port Vale.

"Me and Ronnie want to finish on a high," Warnock added.

"Ronnie is as big a legend as me at Huddersfield. He does all the legwork. He finds my phone when I lose it, my keys when I drop them and put my shoehorn on to get my shoes. I couldn't do anything without Ron and he's been absolutely brilliant.