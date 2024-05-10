KEVIN Nagle has confirmed that Andre Breitenreiter remains the ‘number one person’ to lead Huddersfield Town next season - but the club do have other candidates in mind if he elects to leave.

The relegated Terriers, who have dropped down to League One for the first time in 12 years, are waiting for an answer from Breitenreiter, who is considering his options after returning to his native Germany to spend some time with his family.

Speaking after Town’s final game of the Championship season at Ipswich Town on Saturday, Breitenreiter said that he needed some ‘time to reflect’ before reaching his decision as to whether to stay at the club or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nagle remains hopeful of a positive outcome, but admits that ‘time is of the essence’, with the Terriers owner having said in midweek that he was expecting a decision ‘one way or the other’ by Thursday.

Huddersfield Town's manager André Breitenreiter looks on prior to the recent Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

In his end-of-season video diary, Nagle said: “Andre is our number one guy, I want him.

"I think if you look around, by and large our supporter base wants him. We also know there are other opportunities out there as well.

"They exist, and we do have contingency plans, although Andre is our number one person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got things we have to do. I’d love for Andre to be part of the build of what I think would be something special, what we’re beginning, so time is of the essence."

The German, who joined in February, has been severely critical of the attitude of some players for their part in the club’s pitiful relegation and has stressed that the playing side of the club requires a comprehensive ‘reset'.

In an open letter to supporters, Nagle took full responsibility for Town’s demotion, while pledging that the culture among players will be transformed this summer and that only those who are fully committed ‘on and off the pitch’ will remain.

There are question marks regarding the futures of a number of leading players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad