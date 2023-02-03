MARK FOTHERINGHAM says there could be as many as six home debuts for Huddersfield Town as they target a first win in four Championship games when Queens Park Rangers visit on Saturday.

Overall, Town were pretty busy during the January transfer window, bringing in eight new faces, while calling three players back from loan spells.

Head coach Fotheringham, whose team lost 2-0 at Coventry City last Saturday, says strikers Anthony Knockaert and Martyn Waghorn, who arrived on loan last month from Premier League Fulham and Championship rivals Coventry City respectively, are in his thoughts for the game, as well as a number of other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the arrival of the pair will help Town end their status as one of the Championship's lowest scorers with 25 goals in 27 games.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS: Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

A win could also lift them out of the bottom three for the first time this season and above relegation rivals Cardiff City, who sit three points clear and travel to Hull City.

Several players also exited the John Smith’s Stadium, but Fotheringham is very much looking to the future and is preparing to make his new arrivals count against QPR, in what will be Town’s first home game since the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a chance of six home debuts at the weekend and that’s the reason why there is a really positive feeling going into this game,” said Fotheringham.

“Anthony (Knockaert) is very much in my thoughts for the weekend. He’s a very talented player who will give everybody here a lift.

IN THE FRAME: Laon striker Martyn Waghorn is in line for a return to the Huddersfield Town line-up after being ineligible to play against parent club Coventry City last weekend Piucture: Barrington Coombs/PA.

“Martyn Waghorn is definitely in contention, too, and I’m sure the fans will get behind him. He’s a very experienced player and very serious about his game – I’m sure he’s going to be a good addition to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad