All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Huddersfield Town 'weighing up' offer for ex-QPR, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Reading winger

Huddersfield Town are reportedly weighing up an offer for winger Junior Hoilett.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The veteran wideman is currently a free agent, having left Reading following their relegation to League One. According to Football League World, sources have said he is currently training with the Terriers and the club are weighing up the possibility of handing him a contract.

Hoilett is a player Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock knows well, having managed him during their time together at Cardiff City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He would also add a wealth of experience accumulated across his 266 Championship outings to the Huddersfield squad.

Junior Hoilett is a player Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock knows well. Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesJunior Hoilett is a player Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock knows well. Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Junior Hoilett is a player Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock knows well. Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A senior Canada international, Hoilett began his career with Blackburn Rovers. After loan spells away from Ewood Park in Germany, the winger became a regular fixture in the Rovers side.

He left for Queens Park Rangers in 2012, spending four years as a first-team regular before enjoying a similarly prominent role across five years with Cardiff.

Reading recruited the winger in 2021 but he was unable to prevent the Royals sliding out of the second tier last season.

Related topics:Blackburn RoversReadingCardiff CityNeil WarnockLeague OneCanadaCardiff