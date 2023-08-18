Huddersfield Town 'weighing up' offer for ex-QPR, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Reading winger
The veteran wideman is currently a free agent, having left Reading following their relegation to League One. According to Football League World, sources have said he is currently training with the Terriers and the club are weighing up the possibility of handing him a contract.
Hoilett is a player Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock knows well, having managed him during their time together at Cardiff City.
He would also add a wealth of experience accumulated across his 266 Championship outings to the Huddersfield squad.
A senior Canada international, Hoilett began his career with Blackburn Rovers. After loan spells away from Ewood Park in Germany, the winger became a regular fixture in the Rovers side.
He left for Queens Park Rangers in 2012, spending four years as a first-team regular before enjoying a similarly prominent role across five years with Cardiff.
Reading recruited the winger in 2021 but he was unable to prevent the Royals sliding out of the second tier last season.