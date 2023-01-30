Huddersfield Town are “very active” in their hunt for a new goalkeeper, according to head coach Mark Fotheringham.

The Terriers are seeking a replacement for Lee Nicholls, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder problem. Last week, the Terriers recalled goalkeeper Ryan Schofield from his loan at Hibernian.

Huddersfield had been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow but he is poised to join their Championship rivals Hull City. The Terriers lost 2-0 at Coventry City on Saturday and remain three points behind Cardiff City, although Fotheringham’s side do have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the club would look to sign a new goalkeeper before Tuesday’s deadline, Fotheringham insisted: "Yes, of course - we are very active in that respect. The guys are working really hard on the recruitment side and hopefully we will have some news in the next few days."

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Mark Fotheringham, Manager of Huddersfield Town inspects the pitch prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on January 07, 2023 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Australian Nicholas Bilokapic made his debut against Hull and was again called upon against Coventry and Fotheringham hailed the goalkeeper’s performance during Saturday’s defeat.

"I think young Nick was good, he made some good saves and had a really solid performance for a guy who is pretty much never played any first team football,” added Fotheringham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad