Huddersfield Town win will be 'turning point' in season, insists Mark Fotheringham
MARK FOTHERINGHAM insists that Huddersfield Town's milestone win at QPR will serve as a 'turning point' in the club's fraught season.
Championship play-off finalists last term, the Terriers have had to cope with all manner of adversity in 2022-23 and now find themselves pitted into a survival fight after last season's promotion tilt.
Bottom-of-the-table Town headed south to the high-flying R’s without several key players, but head coach Fotheringham revealed that he issued some straight-talking on the train ride down as opposed to sympathy.
It did the trick with a fine brace from an unlikely source in defender Josh Ruffels earning a first away success of the campaign for Town.
Fotheringham, whose side have shipped seven goals in their last eight matches – after conceding six in his first two games in charge – said: "It was really satisfying as everyone was doubting us and I never doubted these players.
"I have believed in them from the very first minute I came in. They have never moaned about the injury situation and the lads who stepped in were outstanding to a man.
"It is a real turning point in the season for me.
"There was a bit of tough love before we came down on the train. I told them a few home truths. I told them that they were an embarrassment that they only had two points from the whole season away from home. It's not good enough."
After cancelling out Lyndon Dykes' opener after just 90 seconds with an emphatic ninth-minute finish, Ruffels put Town in front with a brilliant acrobatic winner – his first goals for the club.
Ruffels said: "It was amazing. They are the nights you dream of. It has not been an easy couple of years while I have been here, but the hard work pays off for nights like this.
"I cannot remember the last time we won away. It has been a long time. It was one of the best nights of my career."
It was a night when Town delivered a fine collective performance, with captain and goalkeeper Lee Nicholls rewinding to the clock to last season's form with a reassuringly strong performance.
Fotheringham commented: "He is the best goalkeeper in the league. We are so lucky to have him."