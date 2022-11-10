Championship play-off finalists last term, the Terriers have had to cope with all manner of adversity in 2022-23 and now find themselves pitted into a survival fight after last season's promotion tilt.

Bottom-of-the-table Town headed south to the high-flying R’s without several key players, but head coach Fotheringham revealed that he issued some straight-talking on the train ride down as opposed to sympathy.

It did the trick with a fine brace from an unlikely source in defender Josh Ruffels earning a first away success of the campaign for Town.

Fotheringham, whose side have shipped seven goals in their last eight matches – after conceding six in his first two games in charge – said: "It was really satisfying as everyone was doubting us and I never doubted these players.

"I have believed in them from the very first minute I came in. They have never moaned about the injury situation and the lads who stepped in were outstanding to a man.

"It is a real turning point in the season for me.

"There was a bit of tough love before we came down on the train. I told them a few home truths. I told them that they were an embarrassment that they only had two points from the whole season away from home. It's not good enough."

Mark Fotheringham. Picture: PA

After cancelling out Lyndon Dykes' opener after just 90 seconds with an emphatic ninth-minute finish, Ruffels put Town in front with a brilliant acrobatic winner – his first goals for the club.

Ruffels said: "It was amazing. They are the nights you dream of. It has not been an easy couple of years while I have been here, but the hard work pays off for nights like this.

"I cannot remember the last time we won away. It has been a long time. It was one of the best nights of my career."

It was a night when Town delivered a fine collective performance, with captain and goalkeeper Lee Nicholls rewinding to the clock to last season's form with a reassuringly strong performance.