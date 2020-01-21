Huddersfield Town winger Adama Diakhaby joins Championship rivals Nottingham Forest for loan spell

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN winger Adama Diakhaby has completed a loan move to Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Diakhaby had fallen out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Frenchman, 23, having now joined Forest on loan to provide another wing option alongside ex-Town player Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi.

Diakhaby’s last appearance arrived in the 5-2 loss at Bristol City on November 30.

Speaking after the 0-0 weekend draw with Brentford, manager Danny Cowley confirmed that some out-of-favour players must leave the club before he re-enters the transfer market.

Huddersfield are also hoping to offload Diakhaby’s fellow winger Isaac Mbenza before the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are being linked with a move for Norwegian youngster Emil Bohinen as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke, who recently returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur before heading back out on loan to QPR.

The 20-year-old, currently at Eliteserien club Stabæk, can play in midfield or out wide and is a player who has caught Leeds’ interest.

Bohinen, son of former Nottingham Forest and Norway player Lars, has previously been linked with Sheffield United.

Leeds remain in the market to sign Manchester City wide player Ian Poveda, who has rival interest from Italy and are hoping to sign off a deal for Italian teenage goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

The club’s overwhelming priority remains their quest to bring in a frontline forward on loan to add to their options following Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal.

Rotherham United forward Jamie Proctor insists he has no hesitation whatsoever about stepping out of the EFL after joining National League outfit AFC Fylde on loan for the rest of the season.

The Millers’ targetman was recalled from a loan spell at League Two side Scunthorpe United to make a return to his native Lancashire with Fylde.

Proctor, unable to play for another EFL club after playing for the Millers and the Iron already this term, said: “Obviously I could not play for another League club, so when I expressed the desire to join another club, this was top of my list.

“I have had a lot of moves in football, but this is one I am genuinely really excited about.”