Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas hailed as 'a great example' after signing a new long-term deal

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Terriers, leading the club's assist chart and earning his first international caps for Wales, while becoming one of the most talked-about players outside of the Premier League.

It is a season which could end with the wingman becoming a top-flight player in the colours of Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Boreham Wood player, who joined in the January 2021 transfer window, has penned a contract until June 2026, with the club having an option of an extension into 2027.

Sorba Thomas, who has signed a new deal with Huddersfield Town.

Thomas, who began his career in West Ham's academy, made seven appearances from the bench in the second half of 2020-21 ahead of bursting onto the scene this season.

He was named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for August 2021 and soon earned his first of three caps for the Wales national team in October.

He made his fiftieth appearance for Town in the 2021-22 season on Monday, registering his 16th assist of the campaign to set up Jordan Rhodes for the winning goal in the semi-final second leg against Luton Town to send the club to Wembley for the second time in five years.

Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented:“Sorba already had a long-term contract in place, but this new deal is reward and recognition for his performances this season.

“It’s very pleasing that he wants to commit two more years to Huddersfield Town; it shows he can see himself progressing with us.

“Sorba is a great example to the players we bring into the Club. The biggest compliment I can give him is that he totally bought into the programme when he arrived and worked with the B Team, working hard, trusting the process and the staff too.

"Those six months with the B team have set him up for success with the club.”

Head Coach Carlos Corberán added: "Sorba’s new contract is very good news for the club. It shows that the mentality of our club is to keep growing, year-by-year, by keeping the players who have made important contributions to our first team.