Blackpool 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Terriers shine in seaside victory

Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson celebrates scoring their side's second goal. Picture: PA

Three goals in 14 devastating second-half minutes from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg stunned the hosts, as the in-form Terriers completed a fourth victory in five matches.

Blackpool, who were arguably the better side in the first half, slipped back into the drop zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Blackpool who had the first chance after eight minutes, but Luke Garbutt fluffed his free-kick attempt from 22 yards.

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma (right) celebrates his goal.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers had scarcely been a threat in the opening quarter, and they ought to have done better when Harry Toffolo nodded Sorba Thomas’s hanging cross off target.

Garbutt’s corner drifted out to Kenny Dougall 15 yards from goal and his piledriver was superbly beaten away by the Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls.

The visitors broke the deadlock in some style three minutes after the restart.

Koroma did the business, steadying and cracking home from the edge of the box after meeting Lewis O’Brien’s short pass.

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game.

Blackpool almost replied swiftly when Shayne Lavery headed onto the roof of the net, but it was the visitors who had flown out of the blocks in the second period. Huddersfield’s lead was doubled in the 54th minute.

Sinani whipped in a vicious inswinging corner which was bundled home at the near post by centre-back Pearson.

Just past the hour mark the Terriers extended their lead. Skipper Hogg made it three, firing home a clinical half-volley after Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell could only parry Koroma’s initial strike.

With victory now secured, Huddersfield coasted through the remainder of the game as Blackpool’s weekend match-winner Josh Bowler curled a late effort inches off target.

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lawrence-Gabriel (Sterling 82), Ekpiteta, Keogh, Garbutt, Bowler, Dougall, Wintle, John-Jules (Madine 73), Lavery, Yates (Anderson 56). Unused substitutes: Connolly, Husband, Stewart, Grimshaw.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Colwill, Thomas, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo, Sinani (Vallejo 65), Ward (Turton 56), Koroma (Odubeko 77). Unused substitutes: High, Holmes, Sarr, Bilokapic.